Decatur capital murder suspect faces preliminary hearing

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur man charged with capital murder is expected in court on Wednesday morning.

22-year-old Keondrick Tyrek Boyd is charged in the shooting of 21-year-old Rodney Fossett back on July 13th at the Summer Courtyard apartments in Decatur.

Fossett died from his injuries on August 5 and a warrant was issued for Boyd’s arrest.

Boyd was arrested just one day later in Fort Worth Texas and was later extradited back to Morgan County.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.