Keith and Lori Jackson were honored a the Alabama Small Business Awards (Courtesy of Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Three members of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce were recognized as finalists in the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards.

M&M Servs, LLC, Express Employment Professionals, and Jackson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling were all finalists in their respective categories, with Jackson Plumbing being named the 11-50 employee small business of the year.

The company received the award during a ceremony at The Club in Birmingham. the awards were presented by a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) and the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and recognized the 46 different finalists.

Jackson Plumbing Owner Keith Jackson started the business in 1997 and added HVAC service in 2016 before purchasing Drain Pro in 2018.

Jackson said he really started to see success only after he realized he couldn’t do the work for every client himself.

“In 2015, we had 8 employees,” he said. “My wife, Lori, and I both worked long hours in the business. I didn’t see any sustained growth until I started working on myself.”

Jackson plumber has also received several awards in the local community and works to help local charitable causes.