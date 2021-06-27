Decatur business hosts LGBTQ+ prom

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur business is reaching out to the local LGBTQ+ community for fourth year in a row.

Urban Atlas, which opened in 2017 hoping to provide an inclusive artisan shopping environment, hosted a LGBTQ+ Prom on Saturday, June 26, in an effort to provide a space for the community during LGBTQ+ Pride month.

“I’ve done an LGBTQ+ event every June for the last three years at Urban Atlas,” said store owner Lynsey Staggs. “The first two years, I did a lemonade social and thought, ‘everyone’s just sitting around,’ let’s do a prom… since lots of schools won’t let students go with who they want to.”

Staggs said she held the first prom last year, but with social distancing guidelines and a limit on guests.

All proceeds from the prom benefitted the Human Rights Campaign, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization in the United States.

Staggs stated the event raised over $300 with over 30 people in attendance.