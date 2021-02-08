Decatur Barrels of Love starts February 15th

DECATUR, Ala. – The annual Barrels of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive for Morgan County starts on Monday, February 15th.

Starting that Monday, barrels can be picked up at United Way of Morgan County or at the Committee on Church Cooperation. 2021 Chairman, David Tate of Daikin-America, said that local companies, churches, non-profits, and other businesses are encouraged to pick up a barrel and ask employees and customers to donate.

Donations will go towards restocking food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the committee on Church Cooperation. Items will also go to the Backpack Feeding Program for Decatur City and Morgan County Schools.

“This year is going to be different due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Tate, “but we remain committed to helping these agencies meet the ever-increasing need for food in our community. “

Recommended items include:

Peanut butter

Canned meats

Soups

Ramen noodles

Grits

Pasta

Pop-top items

Drink boxes

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Flour and sugar

Cooking oil

Please, no glass containers.

All donations will be taken to Ingall’s Harbor Pavilion on March 5th, before noon. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place as volunteers go through the donations.

More information can be found at the Barrels of Love website or their Facebook.

Barrels of Love has been collecting donation for almost 10 years now and has collected over 500,000 items.