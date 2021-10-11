Decatur Animal Services offering free and reduced adoptions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Homeless dog in the cage. Dog shalter. Animal sanctuary.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Animal Services will offer free and half-priced adoption fees beginning Monday, October 11 through Monday, October 18, as long as funding will allow.

The shelter is conducting the event in an effort to find forever homes for dozens of the animals housed at the facility. There will be some exceptions.

Pet adoptions do include spaying and neutering, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page here, or by calling 256-341-4790.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News