Decatur Animal Services offering free adoptions this week

DECATUR, Ala. — Fees will be waived this week for those adopting pets from Decatur Animal Services.

The free adoptions will last from Monday, August 23 through Monday, August 30. The waived fees were made possible through leftover funds from a similar event in June that was sponsored by Nucor Tubular Products.

According to police department spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez, there are 55 shelter animals available for adoption. All adoptions include spaying or neutering along with age appropriate vaccinations.

“Our shelter staff does an excellent job at caring and providing for dozens of animals every day,” the city said in a news release. “We hope to help them all find loving homes. One of these animals could be the perfect fit for your family.”

Decatur Animal Services is located at 300 A Beltline Road (Wilson Morgan Park) in Decatur. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

A list of available animals may be found on the shelter’s Facebook page.