Decatur Animal Services offering fee-waived pet adoption event on Saturday

DECATUR, Ala — Decatur Animal Services and Nucor Tubular Products are offering a free pet adoption event to help shelter animals find their forever families.

It is being held on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Decatur Animal Services, 300 A Beltline Road SW.

Their partner, Nucor, is covering all adoption fees until it reaches its adoption goal.

All pet adoptions include spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations.

Nucor will pass out adoption vouchers from their vendor tent next to the dog park. A voucher is required to take part in the event.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed on Decatur Animal Services’ Facebook page.

