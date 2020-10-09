Decade-long Zierdt Road construction moves into final phase, expected to be completed by fall 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – For many people who live along Zierdt Road, it has felt like the construction project that will never end, but the end is somewhat in sight.

Zierdt Road construction has been going on for a decade.

Back when the project started, money was scarce and there are multiple jurisdictions involved so things got complicated.

Nut here we are now in 2020 and in about a year those cones should be gone.

Construction crews are on the fourth and final phase of the project.

The road is being widened to four lanes with a 12-foot wide multi-use path on the west side of the roadway. The project is 3.5 miles long and it has been bid and constructed in phases as right-of-way is acquired and funding has been made available for it.

During this final phase of improvements on Zierdt Road, you will see crews working on 3.5 miles of two southbound lanes, the 12-foot multi-use path on the west side, seven lanes at the intersection of Martin Road and Zierdt, and six lanes at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt.

The intersection work will take the longest amount of time since both will be constructed while traffic continues to flow.

The city says to help with traffic congestion, crews can only work on the intersections from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or during overnight hours and weekends because of critical traffic flow in these areas.

The entire project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.