Debate continues in Marshall County over the removal of Confederate monuments

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- More and more people are calling for the removal and/or relocation of confederate monuments on Sand Mountain.

While it’s not the main focus of an upcoming protest, it is in the backs of some organizers’ minds.

“Growing up in this area, a lot of us have been first-hand shown racism, first-hand seen the inequality that’s been for minorities,” said Ileana Ramirez.

Inequality that Ileana Ramire told WHNT News 19 is being spotlighted by Confederate monuments still on display, like the one at the Marshall County Courthouse.

“I personally don’t think they need to be out in public just because it highlights a very dark time for colored people,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said because they are still an important part of history, they shouldn’t be destroyed, but just relocated to museums.

“I feel like it’s history, it doesn’t need to be erased. We definitely need to keep that fresh in minds so that we don’t repeat it,” said Ramirez.

She said that she has signed and plans to continue to sign petitions online regarding the removal of the monuments.

The removal of the monuments is not something everyone agrees with.

Marshall County commissioner Ronny Shumate’s late great grandfather fought for the Confederate States of America. He still remembers segregated businesses and water coolers.

“Thank goodness, we’ve done away with that,” said Shumate.

Shumate told WHNT News 19 that it is illegal in Alabama to remove or damage statues of any kind, including Confederate war memorials.

He said while the Confederate monuments have never affected him, he sees how it could impact others.

Shumate added that if laws change, he will back their removal 100-percent.

“It’s not about Confederates and Americans. We’re all Americans right now. In my opinion, I have no problem with the monuments. I have no problem with the people that are against the monuments because of our country, they’ve got the right to protest,” said Shumate.

And protest they will.

Ramirez is co-organizing a protest in Guntersville Saturday, similar to the one she co-organized last weekend in Albertville.

Both are more so about unity than getting rid of the monuments.

“It’s not about you against me or them against us. It’s everyone just coming together to want peace and strive for change,” explained Ramirez.

She’s hoping it will be just as peaceful as the Albertville protest.

“The way to make change is getting everyone on the same page. We all are tired of seeing violence, and inequality and being oppressed by color or economically, we all just want to come together and make strides toward fixing those things,” said Ramirez. “We’re hoping that everyone is at least respectful especially because we have gotten a permit, we have spoken to local law enforcement, we’ve gone above and,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez told WHNT News 19 that there were some anti-protestors at her event last weekend, but her group continued on their way in hopes of not escalating the situation.

The protest march in Guntersville is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020.

It is set to end at 6 p.m.

The march route is as follows: Gunter Ave. and Scott St. to Debow St. to Blount Ave. and ending at Scott St.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the upcoming protest is a partnership between the organizers and law enforcement.

“I understand that there are varying opinions about many topics that exist at this point in time. Having said that, I humbly ask that all persons will allow us to conduct this event in a professional manner. This will give us the best path forward well after this two-hour event,” explained Peterson online.

He added that all law enforcement agencies in Marshall County will provide assistance for the march.