MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a Tuscumbia man who’s on death row for murder.

Anthony Lee Stanley’s appeal was denied Friday.

Stanley was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the 2005 murder of Henry Earl Smith during a robbery in Tuscumbia. Smith was killed in the apartment Stanley lived in with his wife, Shelly.

Shelly Stanley was sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Prison records show she is eligible for parole in May.