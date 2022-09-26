Robert Findlay Smith is accused of killing three people in an Alabama church in June. (Courtesy of the Jefferson County Jail)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama is seeking the death penalty for the man charged with killing three people inside a Vestavia Hills church in June.

In a court appearance Monday, Robert Findlay Smith pled not guilty to the charges of capital murder in the deaths of Jane Pounds, Walter Rainey and Sarah Yeager on June 16. Smith’s attorney Emory Anthony confirmed to CBS 42 that the state would be seeking the death penalty against the 70-year-old.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills during a potluck that was being held. Rainey and Yeager were pronounced dead that night and Pounds died the next day at UAB Hospital.

Smith was indicted on the capital murder charges in July by a grand jury. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.