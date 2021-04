FLORENCE, Ala. – Investigators were called to a house in Florence to investigate a death Thursday at 12:45 pm.

According to Florence Chief of Police Ron Tyler, officers were called to 409 S. Orleans Street to assist medical personnel.

Lieutenant Jason Ford said that officers found a dead infant at the home and called investigators to the scene. An untimely death investigation is ongoing.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed.