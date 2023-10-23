FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) has opened a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Monday.

FPD said officers responded to a call on Sherrod Avenue around 7:30 a.m. regarding a dead woman on the caller’s porch.

Police identified the woman as Hope Lee Ann Graves, 50, of Florence.

Due to the circumstances, FPD searched the home and in the middle of the search a suspicious device was located. The Florence Bomb Squad determined the device to be safe and officers continued the search.

Currently the cause of death is unknown. Graves will be sent to the Alabama Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.