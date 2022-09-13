DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A death investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found near the Osprey Point Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon.

Decatur Police said officers were called to Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a body found in the water.

Officers on the scene found an unidentified white male near the edge of the water, according to officials. His body has been sent to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Decatur Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play at this time.