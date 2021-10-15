DEA’s ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’ planned for October 23

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will hold their annual “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” on Saturday, October 23.

The goal of the event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means for the public to dispose of prescription drugs, while educating the public of the potential for abuse of medications.

DEA’s website says, “Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

Anyone who wants to can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of the sites. Tablets, capsules, patches, solid forms of prescription drugs, vaping devices (without batteries) and cartridges will be accepted.

Liquids, syringes, sharp objects and illegal drugs will NOT be accepted.

On April 24, 2021, the event collected around 5,100 pounds of prescription medications in Alabama. Tennessee saw over 19,000 pounds.

Drop-off sites are listed below. This list will be updated as more locations are added.

Click here for a full list of locations.

Jackson County:

Jackson County Courthouse, 102 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro.

Lincoln County:

Lincoln County High School, 1233 Huntsville Hwy., Fayetteville.

Cullman County:

Cullman County Police Department, 601 2nd Avenue NE, Cullman.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Jordan Rd. SW, Fort Payne.

Etowah County:

Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Aveue, Gadsden.

Coffee County, TN:

Tullahoma Walmart, 2111 North Jackson Street, Tullahoma.

Giles County, TN:

Sutton Family Pharmacy, 992 Mill Street, Pulaski.