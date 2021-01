Last night, a supercell thunderstorm produced a strong tornado in Fultondale, just north of Birmingham.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is surveying damage today. Once we get more information about the tornado’s intensity, width, and track length, we will bring it to you.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has found high-end EF-2 damage in Fultondale. This data is preliminary and the survey is ongoing.

STORM SURVEY UPDATE: NWS Survey Crews have found at least High-End EF-2 Tornado Damage (135mph winds) in Fultondale, primarily north of Walker Chapel Road NE to US Highway 31 and to New Castle Road. This is still PRELIMINARY and surveys remain ongoing. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 26, 2021

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook