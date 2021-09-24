Deadly shooting on Hwy 80 near Misty Lane, four people confirmed dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which three people have been killed and the suspect is also dead. According to police, the incident is the result of a “domestic violence encounter.”

Officials say on Sept. 24, 2021, Phenix City Police responded to the 3700 block following reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the first victim, a man dead from a gunshot wound. Just after finding the man, police found the second victim, a pregnant woman. She had also been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Doctors attempted to save the unborn baby, but her child also died as a result of the shooting.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Witnesses told police they had seen a man run from the crime scene and go into the woods near the home. Police set up a perimeter at the crime scene and brought in a tracking dog to help search for the man. Both the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Trooper were brought in to aid in the search for the man.

Police were able to find the man, who was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

This individual’s name is also not being released at this time.

Both lanes of Hwy 80 are blocked off as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Phenix City Police at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2825.