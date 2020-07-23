Deadly crash stops traffic on Highway 75 near Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck claimed a life Thursday morning on Highway 75 in Douglas.

According to reports, the wreck involved a pickup with a trailer attached and another vehicle.

Jamie Fitch of Grant was working for Budget Heating and Cooling nearby when he heard the crash. He said he and the owner of New U Fitness & Tanning ran to help. He says they could hear those in the pickup screaming for help. They were able to get the children out through the front windshield.

Fitch says they were unable to get the driver out.

Albertville Fire & Rescue officials on scene say two children were taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Centers South with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marshall County Coroner says next of kin has been notified.

The wreck is under investigation.