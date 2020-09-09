Deadline for receiving Economic Impact Payment is Oct. 15, 9 million Americans to receive letter from IRS

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Internal Revenue Service will start mailing letters to roughly 9 million Americans who typically don’t file federal income tax returns but, may be eligible for, but have not registered to claim, an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,200, and married couples, $2,400.

The letters are being sent to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019.

Many of these people don’t typically file a tax return because they have very low incomes, but are still eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

“Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year, ” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

The letter is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria and how eligible recipients can claim an Economic Impact Payment on IRS.gov.

The letter urges eligible individuals to register by Oct. 15 for a payment by using the free Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool, available in English and Spanish and only on IRS.gov.

More than 7 million people have used the Non-Filers tool so far to register for a payment.

Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

Receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment.

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment?

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens who:

Have a valid Social Security number,

Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and

Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Non-Filers who have not received an Economic Impact Payment need to provide information by October 15.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, some may need to provide their information by October 15 if they have not received their payment yet.

If you don’t usually file a tax return and you have not received your Economic Impact yet, the IRS may not have enough information to determine your eligibility. This includes those receiving the federal benefits listed below.

Those receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

Recipients of Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement (RRB) benefits

You can submit your information online by October 15 using the Non-Filers tool.