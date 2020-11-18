Dead Madison County inmate did not have COVID-19, authorities say

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man who died of an apparent heart attack while in the Madison County Jail did not have COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The inmate, who has not been identified, initially tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital Wednesday. The 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital after collapsing at the jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said two blood samples taken after the initial positive test have come back negative. Authorities also said they conducted contact tracing and tested more than 50 inmates, jail staff and medical workers who had been in contact with the man, and all of those tests also came back negative.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said the jail has strict protocols and practices in place that have kept COVID-19 from showing up inside the jail.