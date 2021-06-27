Dead fish spotted in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you visited Huntsville’s Big Spring park this weekend you may have noticed a number of dead fish.

The City of Huntsville says it was first made aware of the issue late Sunday afternoon, and that Huntsville’s Public Works Department checked to ensure that there were no blockages to the water flow. According to the City, road contractors are in the process of repairing a storm culvert on Church Street, in the area of where water flows from Big Spring East to West. Workers briefly used a bypass pump to temporarily divert water around the culvert in order for workers to make repairs.

“The repairs are ongoing, and the pond will be slightly lowered again to complete the improvements,” said City of Huntsville spokesperson Kelly Schrimsher. “While the affected area of the pond is isolated, the City is working with the contractor to explore options on how to reduce the impact on the fish population.”

Schrimsher says Landscape Management crews will be at the park on Monday morning to ensure that the site and pond are clean for the public.