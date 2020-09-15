‘Day of Caring’ kicks off United Way of Marshall County Fall fundraising campaign

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, September 15, 2020 is a big day for Marshall County nonprofits.

The United Way of Marshall County kicked off its Fall fundraising campaign with its 23rd annual “Day of Caring” event.

But things looked a little different.

Typically, volunteers would spend the day helping do hands-on projects for the different nonprofits.

But with COVID-19 still an issue, the United Way of Marshall County put together a drive-through collection donation event.

People or businesses can adopt an agency, buy some needed supplies for it, and drop them off.

Event organizers explain why it is more important than ever to help these groups.

“Due to the pandemic, many of our agencies and programs are seeing an increase in needs and an increase needs for their services, however fundraising has been difficult,” said United Way of Marshall County executive director Carrie Thomas. “Donations are down. It’s hard to conduct events in traditional manners so the help is needed more than ever this year. So, if people and companies can participate in a campaign or give back through adoption or volunteering. if anyone can help it’s extremely important and it makes a difference and it goes a long way especially this year in our community.”

There are still several nonprofits that need donations.

