Day 3 of Henderson capital murder trial to begin Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The third day of testimony in the Christopher Henderson capital murder trial is scheduled to get underway on Monday, June 28.

Henderson is accused of killing five people at a home in New Market in 2015.

On Friday, the prosecution in the Christopher Henderson case, presenting the jury with disturbing and graphic new details about what was discovered inside the torched home.

Autopsy testimony about the five people who were killed, including Henderson’s 9-months-pregnant wife Kristen Smallwood, her unborn baby, two other children – and Kristen’s mother. The jury was shown autopsy photos, with descriptions of their injuries.

Henderson’s first wife, Rhonda Carlson took the stand testifying, after accepting a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

During questioning, Carlson described in matter of fact detail, with no visible emotion, the planning and what transpired on the day of the killings. She said the plan was to drop Henderson off and he was going to call when the murders were done — but he forgot his cell phone.

She testified she brought a gas can back to the home – but couldn’t get in – so she went to the front door where she says she saw him standing near one of the victims.

Carlson said she saw another victim in the kitchen and didn’t believe anyone else was alive in the house.

She said Henderson just stood in the home for a while and then started pouring gasoline before setting the house on fire.

On Monday, prosecution is expected to continue resume its questioning of Carlson.

They are expected to wrap up their case early next week. After that, Henderson’s defense will present their case.