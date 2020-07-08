DAY 3: Huntsville Hospital increase testing supplies and staff at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Monday, the line of cars blocked traffic on nearby roads. Tuesday, nurses used all their allotted tests in just two hours. On day three of the mobile clinic at John Hunt Park – the demand for COVID-19 testing persists.

The WHNT morning crew was there when the first car arrived to wait in line at 5:30 a.m. Testing didn’t start until 9 a.m. The site shut down a little over an hour early at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they will test up to 400 people a day now. Huntsville Hospital’s leadership team said they’ll meet Thursday to discuss plans to continue with the mobile clinic next week.

“If it keeps on with the demand, we’ll sure be here,” said Emergency Preparedness Manager Joyce Thomas. “We’re taking it day by day. But if we still have the volume of patients wanting to test, we’ll sure be here.”

Because of the high demand the last three days, Huntsville Hospital brought in more nurses to help to alleviate wait times.