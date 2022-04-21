DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four family members were shot and killed Monday in a North Carolina home, and a fire was intentionally set in the home, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road.

Deputies say a man was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and believe he shot and killed his girlfriend and two children.

The DCSO initially responded to the scene to begin an investigation due to some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters.

Deputies continued to investigate on Tuesday morning in the burnt-out home, trying to determine the cause of the fire and if it is what killed the four people inside, including two children who were somewhere between eight months and four years old, according to deputies.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said the fire was intentionally set and identified the victims as:

26-year-old Ashton Brown

26-year-old Aschod Ewing-Meeks

4-year-old Bella Ewing-Meeks

8-month-old Brixx Ewing-Meeks

A passerby noticed the smoke Monday afternoon and alerted the firefighters at the nearest fire station. Once they put out the fire, they found the family dead.

On Monday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office released the following timeline:

On April 18, all four entered the lobby of the sheriff’s office around 12:11 p.m. They spoke to the receptionist and were vague about what they wanted. They left the lobby at 12:15 p.m.

*At 12:35, Ashton talks to the telecommunicator wanting to discuss “safety concerns”

* At 12:46, the officer calls Ashton and talks for 32 seconds before the call is dropped/ends

* At 12:47, the officer calls back and talks for 55 seconds before the call is dropped/ends

* At 12:49, the officer calls back and talks for 2 minutes and 8 seconds before the call is dropped/ends

*At 12:54, the officer calls back and talks for 6 minutes and 22 seconds before the call is dropped/ends

*At 1:06 and 1:07, the officer calls back and goes to voicemail.

*At 2:00 p.m., witnesses see Ashton and Aschod in the yard verbally arguing at the home.

The first initial call the officer made, Ashton answered and she talked very shortly. She handed the phone to Aschod. The rest of the calls were with Aschod and he wouldn’t advise what they needed. Deputies thought someone was following him, but he said he wasn’t in any danger. The deputy tried to get him to come back to the sheriff’s office, but he wouldn’t tell the deputies where they were. They could no longer make contact with them after that.

*Passerby sees the house on fire and drives to Cooleemee Fire Dept. to report a fire.

Call for service was entered at 2:14 p.m.

*Fire department on scene at 2:17 p.m.

Firefighters entered house and found 4 deceased people in the home. Officers responded. Search warrant was obtained. All four victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. The fire was intentionally set. Aschod was killed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The gun used in all of this was found in Aschod’s hand. The infant and mother were found in the living room. The 4-year-old was found in a doorway in a bedroom. The male was found at the end of a hallway. It is a murder-suicide.

In the two years they lived there, they never had any deputy response to the home and there were no 911 calls ever made from the home.

“It’s definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood. It’s not an area where we have a lot of calls or issues,” Hartman said. “The neighbors said they were good neighbors.”