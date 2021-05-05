Darby trial continues with 2nd day of testimony, defense makes its case today

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The murder trial of Huntsville Police Officer William Ben Darby resumes on Wednesday. The prosecution rested on Tuesday, so the defense is up today.

Opening statements by the defense suggested the defense will focus on Darby’s training. They will likely share his ability to quickly assess the threat in the room.

The first to take the stand for the defense was a 911 operator.

Darby is charged in the April, 2018 on-duty shooting death of Jeffery Parker. Parker called 911, saying he felt suicidal.

Officer Darby was the third officer to respond to Parker’s home. Parker was killed by Darby after refusing to drop a gun that Parker had been holding to his own head.

A jury for the trial was seated Monday.