Darby, Blakely sentencing set for same day, just hours apart

(WHNT) — The sentencing of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and former Huntsville police officer William Darby are both set for August 20, just hours apart.

However, the judges in both cases made a slight adjustment today, moving both cases back one hour to accommodate the lawyer they share.

Darby, who faces murder charges for the death of Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man shot by Darby, will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m., instead of the previously slated 1:30 p.m. on the same date.

Darby was convicted earlier this year, but remained on the Huntsville Police Department’s payroll until he resigned in July.

Blakely, the now-former Limestone County Sheriff faces two theft and ethics charges, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each charge. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than initially planned.

As of Friday, August 6, Blakely was still being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond. A motion for mistrial in Blakely’s case was denied by Judge Pamela Baschab on Friday after one juror said a medical condition forced her to vote to convict Blakely.