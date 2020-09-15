Dance for Diversity this Friday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Healthy Huntsville to host a free, family-friendly dance fitness event on Friday, September 18th.

‘Dancing for Diversity’ kicks off at 6 p.m. and the party doesn’t stop until 8:30 p.m. at S.R. Butler Green at Campus No. 805.

Organizers say that attendees will learn from a different dance instructor every 15 minutes to include Zumba, cardio hip hop, Bollywood, line dance, and more.

Healthy Huntsville and Parks & Recreation say they are dedicated to continuing to offer activities that meet local and state health guidelines. Organizers say they will have 6 feet separation markers on the grassy area at Butler Green and face masks and hand sanitizer at the Healthy Huntsville tent.

This event is open to all skill levels.

Dancing for Diversity instructors include: (subject to change)

Lynelle Lamons: Dance Fitness

Jane Thygerson: Kid’s Zumba

Melissa Benson and H-Town Line Dancers: Soul Line Dance Exercise

Daniel Weldon: Zumba

Karissa Spears: Kardio Dance Fitness

Mandie Juvera: Zumba/Latin

Amy Haygood: Zumba

Crystal Bunnett: Zumba

Ananya Arora: Bollywood Dance

You can RSVP and learn more on Healthy Huntsville’s Facebook page.