Damaging winds level power poles, power lines in Guntersville Sunday

Strong thunderstorms rolled through Guntersville Sunday afternoon, producing damaging winds that knocked down numerous power lines along the Warrenton Causeway on Alabama Highway 69 in Marshall County.
The Guntersville Police Department said that power outages were reported in Guntersville, with “no traffic lights working on all of U.S. 431 in Guntersville”.
The Guntersville Police Department also said that “major power lines [are] down on Warrenton Causeway on Alabama Highway 69, both inbound and outbound” as of Sunday afternoon.
The same storm produced pea size to nickel size hail.
Below are additional storm reports from the Guntersville area.