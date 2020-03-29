DAMAGE REPORT: Severe storms moved across the Tennessee Valley News by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 05:33 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 06:44 AM CDT Severe storms moved through North Alabama and Middle Tennessee late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Photo: Violetta Maddox, Huntsville Photo: Violetta Maddox, Huntsville Photo: Violetta Maddox, Huntsville Photo: Joshua Stidham, HattonPhoto: Joshua Stidham, Hatton SERVICE RESTORED – NEW HOPE AREASunday – 3/29/20 – 5:15amService has been restored to most customers in the previously reported area.Small scattered outages are still being experienced. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). pic.twitter.com/6rsPoyXWFv— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) March 29, 2020 52 MPH wind gust measured on Green Mountain near Madison Co. Nature Preserve #valleywx— Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) March 29, 2020 Wind gust at @FlyHSV Huntsville International Airport reached 31 mph during the 2am hour #ValleyWx #ALwx #IHeartHSV pic.twitter.com/wb3o6NjpTS— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) March 29, 2020 County Line Road and Highway 72 #alwx #valleywx @whnt @simpsonwhnt @Puckettwx @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/7QonBMNIP9— Blake Williams (@blwilliamsmedia) March 29, 2020 @NWSHuntsville @whnt @simpsonwhnt heavy rain and lots of lightning, NW of Hazel Green pic.twitter.com/ykBWn0ma9m— Karasaz (Commissions closed) (@Karasaz1) March 29, 2020 Lawrence County #TN hail report #ValleyWx #TNwx https://t.co/mb3e9z4Axn— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) March 29, 2020 HAM Radio operator reporting dime-size hail in the Dempsey community south of Cedar Lake #ALwx #Valleywx https://t.co/UVA8XOTLvi— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) March 29, 2020 If you can safely take pictures of the damage after the storms, send them to us by clicking the ‘Submit Your Photo’ button below. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video