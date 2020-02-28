Dallas chess team uses blindfolds for training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maybe you're good at chess, but are you good enough to play blindfolded?

Joshua Ruiz is the grandmaster on the University of Texas-Dallas chess team and is challenging anyone who dares to play against him, while he's blindfolded.

He has someone tell him his opponents moves, but it's up to his mind and memory to remember the board.

"It helps you calculate deeper and more precisely. It gets easier as you play more games, you know."

The chess team at the university is one of the best in the country and is prepping for a tournament in April. It's considered to be the final four of college chess.

They say playing blindfolded helps them train for competition.