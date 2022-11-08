Dale Strong is headed to the general election after defeating Casey Wardynski in a Republican runoff election Tuesday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Republican Dale Strong is expected to be the next representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district.

Strong won the seat after defeating Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P.J. Greer in Tuesday night’s election. With 72% of precincts reporting, Strong led with 110,572 votes to Warner-Stanton’s 45,510 votes, followed by Greer with 5,203.

Strong will take over the seat from U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who opted to run for U.S. Senate instead of re-election to the House.

Strong has served as chair of the Madison County Commission since 2012.