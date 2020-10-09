Dale County man faces FBI prosecution over pointing lasers at military, police aircraft

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is accused of obstructing government operations, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DCSO learned that someone was shining lasers and high-powered spotlights at military aircraft around Cairns Army Airfield. The lights were being shined into the cockpits while the aircraft were moving in a traffic pattern outside the airfield.

A DCSO release states that a sheriff’s office aircraft looked through the area to find the person responsible. Upon its final approach, the aircraft was hit with a spotlight shining into the cockpit.

The crew tracked the light to a home near the airfield, landing near it while the suspect, Jacob Moseley of Daleville, tried to run on foot. However, the tactical flight officer chased the 44-year-old into a wooded area, taking him into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI will now handle further prosecution.