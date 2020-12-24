Dad, teacher thank Russellville community after thousands raised after girl’s death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — It took less than seven hours to turn a tragedy into a beacon of hope.

“We just try to love each other and we just try to love our students and do what’s best for them,” Russellville Elementary School teacher Courtney Green said.

Four days after Yaritza Ramos Nolasco’s life was cut short getting hit by a car in what police called an accident in a darkened street, family and friends united to honor her at Akins Funeral Home in Russellville.

Her father, Fredy Ramos Lopez, was heartbroken not only from loss while Yaritza’s mother remains in Guatemala, but also at the cost it would take to ensure her casket is taken to her relatives.

Then Russellville City Schools decided to set up a GoFundMe to raise the money.

“We thought it would take several days,” Green said. “We didn’t realize that everyone would show up like they did. But within seven hours we were there. I’m just proud of where I’m from.”

Now, both the father and teacher have enormous thanks for the local community.

“From everywhere, so much help has come and there’s so many people everywhere I go,” Lopez said. “I feel the support, and I am very glad and thankful for the community for helping me…This has been a lonely time.”

“No matter what is happening in our world, no matter what is happening politically, or in your family, just know that good humans still exist, and just to know that God’s love is unmatchable,” Green said. “And I truly feel like that’s what this was.”