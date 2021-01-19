DA: Officers’ use of deadly force justified in Five Points shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The office of District Attorney Robert Broussard determined that the Huntsville Police Department was justified in their use of deadly force on November 16, 2020, when a man was shot and killed.

According to the DA, the office reviewed all material related to the investigation and determined the actions of the officers involved were justified under the law.

41-year-old Bradley Pugh was killed after a standoff with police in Huntsville’s Five Points area in November.

Huntsville Police say they were called to investigate a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market around 9:30 p.m.

Police say they saw a person on the roof with a handgun when they arrived at the Ted’s Bar-B-Q at 212 Andrew Jackson Way.

Police were able to negotiate with the man for him to come down a ladder. A police spokesperson said the man came down the ladder around 1:30 a.m. and tried to run when officers tried to apprehend him.

During the foot chase, police said Pugh pulled the gun from his waistband and multiple officers shot him. Police did not say how many officers fired shots.

Pugh was treated on the scene by HEMSI responders but died before being taken to the hospital.