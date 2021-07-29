D.C. Mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is reinstating a mask mandate. People over the age of two will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated mask requirement will be in effect starting Saturday, July 31. “Given the trends and cases we see, we want to get ahead of it and nip it in the bud as fast as we can, and we now masks can be effective in doing that,” the Mayor said.

This comes just days after the CDC issued new mask guidance stating that fully vaccinated people should begin wearing masks indoors again and in areas that have high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Qualifying D.C. residents are encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not already in order to limit the spread of the virus. The chance to cash in on new incentives is being offered to D.C. youth, ages 12 to 17, who get vaccinated that range from AirPods, an iPad, and even scholarship money.

To find more information on the District’s COVID-19 response plan or a vaccination site near you click here.

