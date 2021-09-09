Cyclist killed Wednesday night in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens police say a man was hit and killed by two vehicles while riding his bicycle Wednesday night.

Roy Lynn Clemmons, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 72 near Jefferson Street.

According to police, Clemmons was riding his bicycle westbound in the center turn lane and veered into the inside westbound lane, where he was hit from behind by two vehicles traveling in the same direction.

Police said they interviewed both drivers and witnesses at the scene and are still investigating.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, police said.