A social media post alleging an attempted kidnapping created last weekend caused quite a stir among Albertville residents, local authorities say.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An Albertville man has died after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle Saturday night.

The Albertville Police Department (APD) says Denis Lima, 59, was riding his bike on Hwy 431 near the intersection of Motley Street around 8:15 p.m. when a 2002 Ford F-150 collided with him.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Lima was transported to the Marshall Medical Center South but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to APD.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision but say at this time no criminal charges are expected.