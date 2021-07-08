Cybersecurity officials to host ‘Hacker-Proof Your Business’ workshop on July 21

North Alabama businesses are invited to learn how to better protect themselves from malicious hackers and cybersecurity threats at the Hacker-Proof Your Business: Cybersecurity Essentials for North Alabama Businesses workshop on July 21. (North AlabamaWorks!)

(WHNT) — Cybersecurity officials will host a workshop on how to “Hacker-Proof Your Business” later this month.

The event, which is open to businesses across North Alabama, will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens State Carter Gymnasium. The fee is $20 and lunch will be provided.

The workshop will is presented by North AlabamaWorks Cybersecurity Industry Cluster, and will feature three guest speakers:

Jamie Miller, president of Cyber Huntsville (company affiliation: Mission Multiplier)

Darren Mott, retired FBI agent and host of “The CyBUr Guy” podcast

Joshua Crumbaugh, chief hacker and CEO of PhishFirewall & PeopleSec

To register for the workshop or learn more, visit northalabamaworks.com/event/hackerproof.