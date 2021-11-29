Cybersecurity expert on safe online shopping for Cyber Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With millions of Americans expected to shop online for Cyber Monday, cybersecurity experts say the potential for cyber threats and crimes on consumers is especially high.

“Today, of course, is a day where we will see an uptick in cybercriminal behavior and there will be more victims of those cybercrimes,” said Jay Town. He is the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and now, is a VP and General Counsel for Gray Analytics, a cybersecurity risk management company.

Town says one of the biggest online risks nowadays is something known as a ‘click event.’

“It’s a consumer clicking on a link and that link then opens up a portal into your device or your computer where they can see your contacts, your bank information, your passwords,” Town explains.

It’s a situation nobody expects or wants to be in, but it can be easily avoided. Town says consumers need to regularly change passwords, monitor bank accounts and use a credit card instead of a debit card if possible. That way, if a consumer is a victim of fraud, they are more likely to get the stolen money back.

If you’re shopping this Cyber Monday, Town says there is one key thing to keep in mind to tell the difference between a legitimate deal and a scam.

“You really have to look at the web address to ensure that if the link that it’s directing you to click on is a legitimate link,” said Town. “For instance, if it is a Walmart link. If it says Walmart1.com, that is something that would be obvious, something to note and maybe avoid.

Of course, these online scams are not subject to just one day a year.

Town says the more Americans’ lives shift online, the more they need to be cyber aware.

“Cybercriminals are just preying on our vulnerabilities online and so we have to: one, admit those cybercriminals exist and then two, do all that we can on a routine and regular basis to thwart against it,” he added.

If you happen to become a victim of a cybercrime, Town says there are steps to take:

Change your passwords Contact local authorities and the FBI to report the incident Let your bank or financial institution know so they can make the proper adjustments to your account