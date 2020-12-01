Cyberattack keeps Huntsville City Schools students out rest of the week

HUNTSVLILE, Ala. — Students in Huntsville City Schools will be out the rest of the week as the district continues to deal with a ransomware attack.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Craig Williams said they hope for students to return next week and that students should leave their school devices turned off. Curbside meals will start being given out Wednesday, he said.

Teachers and staff are scheduled to return Wednesday. Williams said they would be working to prepare materials that will likely involve packets, because the district wants to avoid using technology for the time being.

Students were sent home Monday after school officials said they learned of the attack on the school system.

The district is working with law enforcement to address the attack. Williams did not give any other details about the nature of the attack, but said they’re working to determine if any information was compromised.