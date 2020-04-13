Cute Alert: Fox raising pups in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wildlife watchers in one Huntsville neighborhood are getting their yearly treat of watching some babies grow up in the wild.

Jenny Roberts sent in these photos of a fox that lives in the Morningside neighborhood of southeast Huntsville.

(Photo courtesy Jenny Roberts)

The fox starts her pups under a large rock in one person’s front yard, Roberts said, then moves to her back yard into a den once the pups get a little bigger.

Roberts said mama fox has four pups this year, the same as last year. She feeds the pups from the large chipmunk population around the area, Roberts said.