Cute Alert: Fox raising pups in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wildlife watchers in one Huntsville neighborhood are getting their yearly treat of watching some babies grow up in the wild.
Jenny Roberts sent in these photos of a fox that lives in the Morningside neighborhood of southeast Huntsville.
The fox starts her pups under a large rock in one person’s front yard, Roberts said, then moves to her back yard into a den once the pups get a little bigger.
Roberts said mama fox has four pups this year, the same as last year. She feeds the pups from the large chipmunk population around the area, Roberts said.