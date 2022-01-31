HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Since News 19 first reported a scam through the mobile transfer app Zelle, dozens of viewers have called claiming that they too were scammed out of their hard-earned money.

One person who viewed the story Texas frantically called and said they were robbed out of $32,000. All were scammed out of thousands of dollars through the same money transfer app Zelle.

“News 19, I am reaching out to you all because I need your help,” said Tammy Martin.

Martin is pleading for an answer after seeing Katherine Bucy’s story of a single mother from Huntsville who claims Zelle scammed her out of thousands of dollars.

Bucy, who runs a nursing home, received a call from who she thought was her bank to alert her of a scam.

“He put me on hold and during that time three other text messages came through that another thousand dollars a pop were hitting the account,” said Martin.

Martin lost thousands of dollars through the call.

“Within not even a minute later my phone started ringing and comes up Wells Fargo bank,” said Lisa Lionette of Nevada.

Lionette thought she was receiving a call from Wells Fargo, a bank that she’s been with for over two decades, but it wasn’t. It was yet another scam.

“He said the only way to stop that from happening is for you to go in and put your name into the Zelle account and transfer it back to you and that stops the action of the withdrawal,” Lionette continued.

Consumers say the app is automatically installed without their knowledge into their courtesy banking, therefore, their banking institution should be responsible for the loss.

A Wells Fargo representative released a statement to News 19 which reads in part, “We are actively working to raise awareness of common scams, including through customer emails, social media, and our online security center.”

Wells Fargo customers who were scammed tell a different story.

“I started crying on the phone to them,” Martin said. “It’s just not acceptable.”

A frustrated Lisa Lionette said, “Your bank should stand behind you regardless, nevertheless and so that you feel that at least somebody is there to help you. Right now there is nobody.”

Since the start of the pandemic mobile banking has skyrocketed. New registrations to mobile banking apps jumped 200% since 2020 according to the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama. The more customers that sign up, the more they fall for the scam.