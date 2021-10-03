Curbside recycling returns to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Curbside recycling is back in the city of Athens starting Monday.
The regular recycling schedule will resume on Oct. 4 – those west of US-31 will have recycling pickup on the first and third Mondays, those east of US-31 will have pickup on the second and fourth Mondays.
Bins should be at the curb by 6 a.m.
The following items should be recycled:
- Newspapers and inserts
- Printer paper, magazines – plastic wrappers must be removed from any mailers
- Steel, alumminum and tin cans – rinse all food/drink cans
- Plastic bottles labeled Nos. 1 and 2
- Corrguated cardboard – flatten it before putting it in the cart
The following items are not eligible to be recycled:
- Garbage
- Medical waste
- Glass
- Styrofoam
- Plastic toys
- Oil containers
- Plastic sheeting
- Large plastic containers
- Clothing/fabric
As part of the return to curbside recycling, crews will not accept household garbage in the blue recycling bins.