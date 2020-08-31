Culver unable to avoid runoff in Huntsville City Council race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver will face challenger John Meredith in a runoff election for the District 5 council seat on Oct. 6.

After reading provisional ballots during a special City Council session Monday morning, Culver did not receive enough of those votes to avoid a runoff election against Meredith.

Culver received 49.65 percent of the votes in the District 5 race before provisional ballots were counted. He needed 50 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff against Meredith, who came in second with just under 38 percent.

A total of 63 provisional ballots were counted for the election. In Culver’s district, officials said there were 21 ballots cast.

Out of those ballots, Culver received six of the votes. Meredith received 10. Tom Hopf, who came in third place, received two. One of the provisional ballots did not have a vote marked in the race.

The city said the provisional ballots could have given Culver enough votes to retain his seat and avoid a runoff against Meredith.

City Council approved a runoff election on Oct. 6 to decide the race.