Cullman woman dies after being struck by vehicle

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed after being struck by a car late Tuesday evening.

Tressie Laura Wisner, 78, of Cullman was hit by a car around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1147, about seven miles west of Cullman.

Joshua Nathan Waldrop, 42, of Cullman, was the driver of the 2011 Chevy Malibu that struck Wisner.

No further details are available as Troopers with Alabama’s Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.