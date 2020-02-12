Cullman sheriff holds news conference on deputy, K-9 injured in wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry scheduled a news conference Wednesday to give an update on Deputy Adam Clark, who was injured earlier this week in a wreck.

The news conference was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

Gentry also planned to release more details about the wreck, which happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Clark was found unconscious in his wrecked patrol car on Highway 69 near Bremen. His K-9 partner, Figo, also was injured.

Clark was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Figo was taken to a local veterinarian.