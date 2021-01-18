Cullman man wanted for murder in Missouri

SARCOXIE, Mo. (WIAT) – Authorities in Missouri and Alabama are searching for a Cullman man wanted for a murder in Missouri earlier this week.

Officials are searching for 34-year-old Justin Chase Stevens is wanted for connection in a murder of a woman back on Jan. 13 in Sarcoxie, Mo. Stevens is believed to have been in the area. He and his sister crashed their car, got a ride to a nearby gas station where he then ran into the woods.

Stevens’ location is unknown at this time. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is also wanted on a felony theft charge.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, authorities arrived at a residence and discovered 46-year-old Becci D. Sanders deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have any information on Stevens’ whereabouts, contact authorities at 417-358-8177.