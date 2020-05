LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a Cullman man was killed in a two-car wreck early Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers stated Joshua Lee Loyd, 23, was killed when the Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a wrong-way driver.

Troopers said the other driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 351.

The other driver was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital.