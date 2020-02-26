Cullman deputy injured in crash being transferred to Atlanta rehab facility

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in a wreck earlier this month is being transferred to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that Deputy Adam Clark was recovering from several surgeries and would be transferred to Atlanta to the Shepherd Center, a spine and brain injury rehabilitation center. The sheriff’s office also said his physical condition is good.

Clark and his K-9 partner Figo were found in their wrecked patrol vehicle on Highway 69 near Bremen on Feb. 11. The cause of the wreck was believed to have been due to weather conditions at the time.

The sheriff’s office said Figo is recovering at a private facility and his condition is improving.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who wants to donate money to help Clark can do so at any Cullman Premier Bank location or by mailing the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office C/O Deputy Clark, 1910 Beech Ave. SE, Cullman, AL 35055.